MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City Police blocked off the Walgreens store at 2202 Arendell St. near the Atlantic Beach bridge for close to 1-1/2 hours Thursday morning because of what city Public Information Officer Anna Smith called an “incident.”
There have been reports that the “incident” was a bomb threat, but Smith said she could “neither confirm nor deny the type of call.”
The call came into the police department at 10:47 a.m., and the scene was cleared and the store reopened to the public at 12:12 p.m., Smith said.
“There is no longer any danger to the public,” she added shortly after that.
Morehead City Emergency Medical Service personnel were also on the scene.
