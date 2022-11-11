EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. to discuss awarding a contract for drainage improvements along Lee Avenue, Reed Drive and Cedar Street.
The session will be in the board meeting room beside the police station at 7500 Highway 58.
Bids for the projects were opened Thursday, but Town Manager Matt Zapp said he couldn’t discuss them until Monday because they need to be certified.
The town first scheduled a bid opening on Nov. 2, but there were only two and three required, so the town sought bids again. Under state law, bids can be opened the second time regardless of whether three are submitted.
Earlier this year, the town’s engineering firm, Moffatt & Nichol, presented the board of commissioners a plan to address stormwater problems townwide. The three streets were listed as top priorities.
All of the streets have experienced significant flooding problems for years.
Zapp said there is a rough estimate the projects all together would cost $500,000, and the work would be funded by a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Zapp said the goal is complete the projects no later than April 2023.
