MOREHEAD CITY - A new challenger has appeared.
The Gamer's Guildhall, a gaming and social hub in Morehead City, officially opened its doors to the public on Feb. 22.
Located at 5448 US-70, the Gamer's Guildhall was created with the goal of building a community of like-minded individuals who love gaming culture, anime and live competition.
Members of the new business will have access to a website where they can build up their own profile through gaming achievements and community outreach.
In true gaming fashion, it will also have a job board where members can find different missions to complete outside of the business, such as donating a can of food or volunteering at a community event.
The owner of the establishment, Guildmaster Debo, explained he wanted to create a place where people can come together and feel comfortable being themselves.
"During COVID, just with everything going on, I burned out, like a lot of people," Debo said. "I started thinking about what I was going to do next after retiring from my current job at UPS. I put a plan together for the guild and told a couple of people. Eventually, the idea went from 'one day' to 'let's do it right now.'"
Designed to be more than just a place to play games, Gamer's Guildhall will also hold various anime screenings, tournaments and community fundraisers.
Additionally, the business also has pool tables, video arcade games and a full bar.
"I wanted to build a guild with a little bit of something for everybody," Debo said. "I want to show the community in the area what gamers actually are, because everybody's got this stereotype. and I think that's why no one really caters to us around here."
While the Gamer's Guildhall is still in its early stages, Debo explained there has already been a great response from the public.
One of the most anticipated attractions is a "king-of-the-mountain" style competition where two gamers will be on stage playing randomly chosen games from multiple eras.
"We're not perfect yet and are still working on a few things around the building itself, but people are already sold on this," Debo said. "The last eight months I've been working on this has been amazing. We're close to the final result, but part of that is getting our community at the Guildhall to grow with us. Hopefully, we can all build what we want here and make it into something that everybody's proud to be a member of."
The business will be open from 2 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays and Thursdays and stay open until 2 a.m. Friday through Saturday.
After 9 p.m., the hall will be closed to members 18 and under.
More information may be found on their website at https://gamersguildhall.com/.
