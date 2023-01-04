NEWPORT - On Nov. 21, Newport's town council filled a major void in their government's leadership by selecting William P. Shanahan Jr. as the new town manager.
It's been less than a month since Shanahan officially stepped into his role, and he says progress has already been made despite the holiday respite.
"I'm on my third week and things are going well," Shanahan said.
Shanahan comes to Newport after working two years as town administrator in Surfside Beach, S.C.
His prior experience includes working as city manager in Palatka, Fla. and St. Mary's Ga., deputy administrator in Augusta, Ga., county manager for Habersham County, Ga., and manager for York County, S.C.
Shanahan replaces Interim Town Manager Ralph Clark who filled the position following the resignation of former Town Manager Brian Chadwick who resigned in September.
When the town manager position opened in Newport, Shanahan said he knew it would be a great fit for his family.
"My wife is from this area, and we have a son in Jacksonville who has three grandbabies," Shanahan said. "I also have a daughter who is a captain in the Army, and she is getting ready to get out next year. My children have been coming up here since they were young, so we've already called this area home for the past 25 years."
Part of Newport's appeal, according to Shanahan, is its quaint and charming small-town atmosphere.
"It has such beautiful areas, lots of little restaurants," he said. "It's a place where you can feel safe. When I'm hanging out with my grandkids, we don't have to worry about anything like we might in a bigger city."
At the top of his to-do list, Shanahan explained he is still getting familiar with his surroundings and fellow personnel. He is also collecting information for a general 100-day report to be presented before town council when complete.
Shanahan has also placed priority on bringing the town's budget back up to code, as well as looking at zoning ordinances related to the town's outdated strategic plan which was last modified in 2013.
"Newport is going to grow," Shanahan said. "We have to make sure our infrastructure is in place if we want quality businesses to come in and give citizens something better than minimum wage. There's also going to be residential growth, and we're going to have to be ready for the new people coming in. Everything is pretty much built out around us, so our challenge is to be able to grow smart and not change what makes Newport, Newport."
As a proponent of open government, Shanahan is seeking citizen input for the town's 10-year plan through two public meetings.
The first will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. and the second will be Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m., both at Newport Town Hall.
In the future, Shanahan hopes to hold citizen workshops every three months to talk about ongoing projects and answer any questions.
"We want to know what the people think about the town itself, what brought them here, what will make them stay and what they would like to see in some of our open areas," Shanahan said. "The town's plan should be based on what the citizens want. They are who we do this for."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.