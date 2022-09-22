PINE KNOLL SHORES — The central Bogue Banks town of Pine Knoll Shores has banned ocean swimming, possibly into the weekend, as Hurricane Fiona passes well offshore but sends large, long-period swells ashore and creates conditions for dangerous rip currents.
“The surf conditions are exceptionally hazardous at present,” Town Manager Brian Kramer said. “The conditions … will worsen as we move into the weekend.”
Fire and EMS Department Chief Jason Baker posted double-red flags, which means that ocean water is closed to the public, according to Kramer. “This is the first time we have done this in years, and we do not make this decision without considering what the National Weather Service is telling us and what the chief is observing on the beach strand.”
“When on the beach this morning, I saw not only very ugly surf, but long-period wave action. This means that after these waves crash onto the sand, the water retreats into the ocean rather forcefully. This is not the weekend to do anything other than get your ankles wet.”
The decision to ban ocean swimming came last than one month after six swimmers were rescued from a rip current at the same time on one day.
Kramer urged residents to take advantage of other opportunities for outdoor fun for the next few days.
“The sound is beautiful,” he said. “And if there was ever a weekend to check out the nature trail at Veterans Park behind town hall, this is it.”
As of mid-afternoon Thursday, the other Bogue Banks beach towns – Atlantic Beach, Indian Beach, Salter Path and Emerald Isle – were flying single red flags, which don’t ban ocean swimming, but recommend not going in because of the likelihood of strong rip currents.
The National Weather Service office in Newport Thursday morning posted, “Powerful swells from distant major Hurricane Fiona will increase today, bringing very dangerous surf and marine conditions to coastal N.C. Some minor ocean overwash for areas on the Outer Banks with weak dunes is also possible around the times of high tides over the next two days.”
