CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County health officials counted 18 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
The latest update, released Monday afternoon on the county’s website, carteretcountync.gov, reports 95 of the total 421 cases are considered active. Since March, 320 county residents have recovered from the virus caused by the novel coronavirus, and six have died.
Health care providers, including the County Health Department, continue testing. As of Monday, a reported 5,938 tests had been administered in the area. The results of 191 are outstanding.
Officials continue to encourage safety practices, including wearing a face covering, maintaining social distance and frequently washing your hands.
