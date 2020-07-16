Carteret County confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 56 known active cases in the county as of Thursday afternoon.
The additional confirmations bring the total number of known COVID-19 cases in Carteret County since the start of the pandemic to 178. According to the latest update via the county’s online coronavirus dashboard, 117 patients have recovered and five people have died of complications related to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In addition, there are three COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, down from four patients reported hospitalized Wednesday.
The county updates the coronavirus dashboard and a map with cases organized by zip code on its website, carteretcountync.gov, by 4 p.m. weekdays.
To date, health care providers have collected samples for COVID-19 testing from 3,259 people, resulting in 2,829 negative tests, two inconclusive and 250 pending results.
The health department is hosting a series of community COVID-19 testing events at various county locations beginning Monday. To preregister for testing, call 910-267-2044 to make an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.