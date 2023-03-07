SEA LEVEL — By this time next year, visitors traveling Down East, either going to or exiting the ferry in Cedar Island, or those living in Carteret County taking a picturesque Sunday drive through the marsh lands will discover what it means by: “When things get toughest, that’s when Down East people come together the most.”
Those were words spoken by well-known Down Easter Chris Chadwick, a county commissioner for the area, successful businessman and father of a daughter, Larrington, who just over a year ago lost her best friend.
There will be a monument that no one will be able to miss, a perfect location for such an imperfect tragedy when eight lives were lost one Sunday afternoon shortly after churchgoers made their home.
Then the word came. It traveled fast. It didn’t long before practically every person who lives in Atlantic or nearby Cedar Island and Stacy, had congregated around Drum Inlet Seafood Marina to stare across the water where the land is divided and the great Atlantic Ocean beyond belches and bellows.
A plane had gone down. Aside from the father-son pilot crew, there were six Down Easters aboard – two adults, four teenagers.
In the coming days and weeks, there were funerals, tears, hugs, memorials at churches, schools, communities and certainly thoughts of what could be done to ensure that people never forget.
Perhaps the final mark will be laid over the next year when a monument is unveiled in front of the Dollar General in Sea Level along the roadway where Highway 70 goes to Atlantic and Highway 12 heads to Cedar Island.
It will honor Down East victims of that plane crash three miles off Drum Inlet in the Atlantic on Feb. 13, 2022, a date that perhaps will be as common in the minds of Down Easters as their own birthdays.
“It’s been heartfelt doing what we’re doing,” said Jerry Gaskill, former director of the N.C. Ferry Division and Cedar Island resident. “This started a year ago this past February when all got that call. We know where we’re at, and we all know what happened after that. But we’re coming together. We’ve been united, we’ve been in love with each other. The prayers and support, we’ve got a lot of people to thank for being here where we are today.”
Gaskill was the master of ceremony Saturday morning in front of the Dollar General in Sea Level where a large gathering of Down Easters attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a monument that will be produced by Moores Monuments in Morehead City and serve as a gathering place for passersby to see and even stop and visit. Plans also include constructing parking spaces for those who care to get a closer look at photos on stones of those Down Easters who were lost.
They were Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, of Sea Level; Stephanie’s soul mate Hunter Parks, 45, of Sea Level; Fulcher’s son Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, of Sea Level; Noah Lee Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Michael Daily Shepard, 15, of Atlantic; and Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, of Atlantic. They were returning from a waterfowl hunt at Lake Mattamuskeet when the plane went down during rough weather.
All four teenagers attended East Carteret High School. Taylor was the teenager Chadwick referred to as his daughter’s best friend.
The tragedy affected young and old alike.
Riley Goodwin Whitlow, 23, of Cedar Island who now lives in Beaufort, said, “I knew everyone on the plane. I actually worked for Hunter. Stephanie was my aunt, Hunter my uncle, Kole my first cousin, and my little brother Bodie Goodwin was best friends with all four boys.”
Whitlow had a special sweatshirt designed with all six names stitched in of those Down Easters lost.
“I don’t think anything could ever be enough to live up to the legacy they had in the community,” said Whitlow. “I think each year, we’ll keep finding a way to keep their memory alive and try to honor them.”
At the outset of the ceremony, Gaskill explained the property had been donated by its owners, Allen and Beverly Chrostowski.
“We had many zone meetings with them, and I saw in the second meeting, they wanted to make it happen,” said Gaskill. “And if it wasn’t for them, this would not have happened. This was their property. They entrusted it to Carteret County which entrusted it to us for us to use for this memorial. We owe them a debt of gratitude.”
A round of applause followed.
“It’s such a tragedy for any family to lose a child,” Allen said later when being interviewed. “We had this property in the perfect location coming over the bridge. It has complete visibility. We don’t live here, but we own land here and we’re neighbors, and it’s the right thing to do for our neighbors. We’re very happy we could play a small part in this.”
James Fulcher, Stephanie’s brother, who then addressed the crowd with halting words voiced through his own emotion, said later when asked for his reaction to the monument memorial, “From the beginning of this, it’s all been so humbling, the community support. Everything has come together to get us through this.
“It’s a wonderful monument. It’s an inspiration to how these kids in a short period of time had made such a huge impact. I don’t know … it’s surreal.”
After a pause, he continued, “The value of life. Their lives are not in vain. They definitely made a difference and brought a community together. The things they put into motion will have a lasting effect for generations. I’ve had a hard time trying to talk about it, to verbalize. It tears me up. They were all such great people, every one of them, and they were obviously very loved.”
He then talked about their legacy, referring to another tragedy in his life that has been followed by true Down East grit and resolve.
“The legacy they left – my wife, my family and I by helping me start the fishing tournament for Sarah (the Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament in Cedar Island). I mean, as a father, how can I ever repay them for that, to give my little daughter a voice like that in such a lasting impact? She’s got her name on a racecar for God’s sake!”
Sarah James died in 2017 at age 9 from semilobar holoprosencephaly, an abnormality of brain development in which the frontal lobes don’t properly divide into right and left hemispheres.
Since then, the tournament has grown to be one of the largest in the world.
Right after the plane crash, signs honoring the victims were displayed throughout Carteret County, as well as blue ribbons dotting the landscape. Memorial ceremonies have taken place at churches and at Atlantic Elementary School where Stephanie and the four teenagers attended. Five live oak trees were planted in front of the school with plaques honoring them, and a memorial plaque and banner were displayed in the gym during basketball season.
Down East creeks have been named in each one’s honor with stakes erected and their names on them. And even a 5K Duck Run was held in Atlantic that raised $11,000 for Stephanie’s favorite nonprofit organization, Another Perspective.
Chadwick has kept a close watch on how much has been done in honoring the victims and said, “My main concern has been are the families supportive of it, and the families have all been supportive. If the families want it, I want it.
“These were all great kids. They were all cream of the crop. All of them (after high school graduation and college) would have come right back to Down East Carteret County and been business people and community leaders. They were all gifted. They were the best of the best.”
After a pause, he summed up his thoughts: “And with this monument here many, many years, those who weren’t as close to it as we are will be able to read about it and learn about these young lives that were lost, just what great individuals they were. It’s a tough deal for everybody, but when things are toughest, that’s when the Down East people come together the most.”
