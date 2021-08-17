Carteret confirms 107 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported 107 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, pushing the number of active cases to more than 300 for the first time since the winter.
The new cases bring Carteret County’s overall total to 6,014 confirmed since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Of those, 340 cases are currently considered active, while 5,614 have recovered and 60 have died as of Tuesday afternoon.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City remained at 23, the facility’s highest number on record.
According to the county’s breakdown of active cases by zip code, Newport, zip code area 28570, has the most active cases right now with 96, followed by Morehead City, zip code 58557, with 72 active cases and Beaufort, 28516, with 55.
The health department is offering the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to all residents 12 years of age. To make an appointment, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or go to myspot.nc.gov to find other vaccine providers.
