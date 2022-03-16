NC Community College System officials share plan with CCC trustees to raise employee salaries 8% over 3 years

MOREHEAD CITY — N.C. Community College System officials updated Carteret Community College trustees Feb. 22 on efforts underway to raise employee salaries by 8% over the next three years.
Julie Wootson, president of the N.C. Association of Community College Trustees, and Elizabeth Grovenstein, chief finance officer for the N.C. Community College System, spoke to CCC trustees during a retreat in the college’s Foundation Building.
“Building on the 5% employee salary increases from the 2021-23 budget, an additional 8%, over the next three years, brings our faculty salaries to the projected average of the four states (Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia) neighboring North Carolina,” Ms. Grovenstein said. “These recurring increases would be applied to all employee salaries.”
The projected average salary for the surrounding four states is $56,693, according to Ms. Grovenstein.
The NCCCS proposal calls for a 1% salary increase during the 2022-23 legislative short session, followed by a 3.5% salary increase in 2023-24 and an additional 3.5% increase in 2024-25.
The estimated cost to cover the 1% salary increase for NCCCS employees in 2022-23 is $12.4 million. The projected cost of the 3.5% salary increases for 2023-24 and 2024-25 is $43.4 million each of the two years.
In addition to increasing employee salaries, Ms. Grovenstein said the NCCCS is proposing a three-year plan to raise the amount given to the community college system based on student enrollment.
“Our students are currently funded at only 53.8% of UNC system freshman and sophomore students in comparable classes, despite smaller average class sizes and faculty credentials that meet or exceed those in the UNC system,” she said.
The plan would move the value of community college funds generated by student attendance and salaries to 66% of equivalent UNC courses. It would also bring the state community college system’s per student funding average to that of the four surrounding states.
The cost of the per student funding formula increase over the three-year period is $145,440,000.
The total cost of the three-year plan for salary increases and student funding formula increases is $244,640,000. That would represent a 15.7% increase over what was allocated to the NCCCS in its 2021-22 budget package.
Ms. Wootson encouraged CCC trustees to advocate for the plan with local legislators.
“We felt if we had a multi-year plan it would put us in a better position to ask for funds,” she said.
CCC Board of Trustees Chairman Melodie Darden asked how optimistic NCCCS officials were about getting the proposal funded.
“It won’t be easy, it is a lot of funding. It depends on the General Assembly and the governor,” Ms. Grovenstein said. “Hopefully we’ll soon have data to share on what things we have done with the state money we’ve already received. One encouraging thing is early reports say state revenues are looking strong.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
