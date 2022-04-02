NEWPORT — Three-time champion Chris Fineran of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. is taking home his fourth first-place trophy for the Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest.
Nonprofit volunteers held the 44th annual contest Friday and Saturday, April 1-2. The last contest was held in 2019, The contest has been on hiatus since then due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent state and local government restrictions on public gatherings. However, this year, the air once again filled with the smell of cooking pork as 67 contestants slow-cooked whole hogs in the largest whole-hog-cooking contest in North Carolina. After the judges evaluated each pig, the meat was gathered up and chopped into barbecue, which volunteers sold both in bulk and as barbecue plates to raise money for local charities.
Mr. Fineran said Saturday after receiving his trophy and $1,000 cash prize, he and his sister, Linda Harrison of Raleigh, cook in 20-25 contests a year, and the Newport contests is one of the best.
“I’ve won (the Newport contest) in 2016, 2017 and 2019, and we win it again today,” he said. “To do it here, for a great cause, is amazing. I’ll come here till I die.”
Ms. Harrison, who was Mr. Fineran’s assistant cook, seemed similarly pleased, saying she was “a proud sister” to have cooked along with her brother.
“These are just unbelievable folks (in Newport),” she said. “It’s such a fun event for a wonderful cause.”
For many of the contestants, the Newport Pig Cookin’ is a time to not only do what they love but also to meet with friends. Smokey Colwell of Newport, formerly of Havelock, has competed in the contest since i’s beginning in 1978.
“I’m glad it’s back,” Mr. Colwell said. “I get to see a lot of old cooks and old friends I haven’t seen in a few years.”
While Mr. Colwell and his team didn’t take part in any other pig cooking contests between this year’s Newport contest and 2019, he said they did practice, as well as purchase a new cooker.
Contestant Sam Pollard, also of Newport, said he’s cooked in the contest for many years himself; he too was glad to see the Newport Pig Cookin’ make a comeback.
“This year seems more like a family reunion than anything else, getting to see everyone,” Mr. Pollard said. “It’s local, so that makes it pretty convenient for people who live here to come out and volunteer.”
The contest draws people from all around the state and outside it. Contestant Kevin Wooten of Raleigh said he’s been in the contest four times previously and was “ecstatic” to be back again.
“Newport is a great place where the money goes to a good cause, going back to the community,” Mr. Wooten said. “This is one of my top 2-3 (pig cooking) events of the whole year. I really appreciate the family atmosphere. This is a do-not-miss event for me.”
For some cooks, participating is a family tradition they’re carrying on. Contestant Carlton Skipper III said he and his father used to cook together in the event, until his father died in 2021.
“I’ve been waiting for two years for it (the contest) to make a comeback,” Mr. Skipper said. “My dad and I did it together for many years, and I’m going to keep doing it.”
The contestants weren’t the only ones glad to see the Newport Pig Cookin’ back this year. Volunteer Diane Johnson was manning the ticket counter at the souvenier table. She said she thinks this year’s contest will turn out to be great.
“We had a great crowd last night (April 1),” Ms. Johnson said Saturday. “What keeps us coming back is community spirit. It’s a wonderful organization (the Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest committee), and the proceeds go to local charities.”
Also volunteering Saturday was Doris Oglesby, one of the contest founders. She said she thinks it’s wonderful the contest was able to return.
“I think the volunteers are excited to get back into it and to tell all the others in the county,” Ms. Oglesby said. “It’s what you do for other people that counts in this world. I see a lot more excitement (at the contest) this year. Everybody’s glad to get back, and it’s good to see everybody.”
Ms. Oglesby especially praised Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest President Jim Bristle for his work, both in the contest and as the town public works director.
“He puts a lot of hours in as director,” Ms. Oglesby said.
Among this year’s new volunteers was Pine Knoll Shores Town Manager Brian Kramer, who manned the meal ticket booth. Mr. Kramer said Saturday a Newport friend of his from the Rotary Club has helped out with charity work in his town, so he wanted to do something in return.
“I’m going to keep coming back,” Mr. Kramer said. “What could be a better way to get us out in the post-COVID (time) than a community event.”
Newport Mayor Dennis Barber was at the event both days. The mayor said it was great to be at “one of the best pig cookin’s we’ve ever had.”
“We’ve been blessed with no rain (during the event),” Mayor Barber said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the Pig Cookin’ Committee and the volunteers who come out to make this happen.”
Pork Council Certified Judge Brownie Futrell of Washington was among this year’s judges. Mr. Futrell said the Newport contest is, in his opinions, one of the top cooking competitions in the world.
“They’re about family and fun, but ultimately, they’re about charity,” Mr. Futrell said. “Newport has set the standard.”
