BEAUFORT — The state courts of Judicial District 3B, including Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties, will resume full sessions of court Monday.
According to a release, the reopening includes all superior court sessions, including criminal, probation and civil cases, as well as all district court sessions, including criminal juvenile, probation, civil, domestic, department of social services and child support cases.
The office of District Attorney Scott Thomas made the announcement Friday afternoon in conjunction with the judges and clerks of court of Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties.
The district attorney’s statement said the courts have been operating on a reduced schedule since COVID-19-related orders were entered by state Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. The chief justice has now ordered resumption of court under safety guidelines to protect public health. Those guidelines will be explained upon entry into the courthouse.
Individuals who are represented by an attorney and have a pending court date should contact their attorney to get the date and time they need to appear in court, as they are assigned a specific time according to procedures established by the presiding judges and the office of the district attorney.
The release goes on to say unrepresented parties should appear in court at 9 a.m. on their scheduled court date. If someone is unsure of their court date, it can be found at nccourts.gov by clicking on “Going to Court” and then “Find My Court Date.” It can also be obtained by calling the county clerk of court’s office. At the courthouse, the sheriff’s office will provide guidance regarding courtroom seating and schedules.
Victims in criminal cases will be contacted by the district attorney when they are needed in court. If any victim contact information has changed or if any victim has any question or concern about a case, they should call the office of the district attorney and speak with the legal assistant assigned to the case.
