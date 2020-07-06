BEAUFORT — Law enforcement officials report they have arrested a man sought in connection to the May 30 fatal shooting at the Oceanana Motel in Atlantic Beach.
According to the booking report from the Carteret County Detention Center, 27-year-old Shaquille O’Neil Carter of Wilmington was charged June 29 with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of possess of a firearm by a felon. He has been released on bail as of July 1.
The Atlantic Beach Police Department had been seeking Mr. Carter in connection to the shooting of 26-year-old Travis Lamar Bunch of Smithfield at the Oceanana Motel. Mr. Bunch died of his injuries while in transit to Vidant Health.
ABPD Chief Jeff Harvey said in an email Mr. Carter “turned himself in” June 29.
“He was placed on $100,000 bond,” Chief Harvey said.
CCSO Detention Center Capt. Daniel King confirmed Mr. Carter was arrested, charged and booked June 29. He said Mr. Carter posted bond July 1 and is no longer in custody.
