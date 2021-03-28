Fisheries commission meets Wednesday to consider flounder amendment

RALEIGH — State fisheries managers may take action on Southern flounder allocations during an upcoming meeting Wednesday.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is scheduled to meet by web conference at 1 p.m. The public may listen to the meeting by phone by calling 415-655-0003 or listen and view presentations online by following the link deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/marine-fisheries-commission-meetings.
Members of the public may submit written comments to the commission. Public comments will be accepted online until noon Monday through an online form available at the website deq.nc.gov/marine-fisheries-commission-comment-form-march-31-2021-meeting.
Written comments may also be sent by regular mail to Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557. Comments must be received by the division by noon Monday.
Public comment will not be accepted during the meeting or through email. Following the meeting, an audio recording of the session will be posted online.
The commission is scheduled to revisit the sector harvest allocations voted on at the February 2021 commission meeting. In February, the commission selected sector harvest allocations of 70% commercial and 30% recreational for the upcoming Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan. The allocation is similar to the landings split in 2017, the terminal year of the stock assessment on which draft management measures in Amendment 3 are based.
Among the draft management measures are proposals for quotas for the commercial and recreational southern flounder fisheries, which may be impacted by a change in allocation.
Other sector harvest allocations the commission considered in February included commercial/recreational splits of 70/30, 65/35, 60/30 with a 10% allotment for gigging, 60/40 and 50/50.
