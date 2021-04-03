NEWPORT — Firefighters from Newport, Morehead City, Mill Creek and Broad & Gales Creek stopped a cooking fire from spreading at a Newport home Saturday afternoon.
A report of a house on fire on Carl Garner Road went out over the emergency scanner around noon Saturday. Firefighters arrived at the home of Newport resident Bettie Lewis to discover a fire in her kitchen.
Newport Fire Department Lt. Michael Brigman said they had the fire extinguished within five minutes of arrival. No injuries or serious damage occurred.
Ms. Lewis said just prior to the fire she’d been cooking some clam chowder on her stove.
“I stepped away from the stove to go pray,” she said, “and there were flames coming from the stove (when she came back).”
Ms. Lewis then called 911, and the above departments responded.
