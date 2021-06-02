BEAUFORT — N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission law enforcement has identified the operators of the two boats that collided Monday near Jarrett Bay Boatworks.
The boat collision occurred between a Carolina skiff and a bayrunner at the marina around 11:30 a.m. Monday, with one person transported for injuries.
WRC Officer Tyler Ingle told the News-Times Tuesday David Gaskins of Minnesott Beach was operating the bayrunner, and Steven Murphy of Arapahoe was operating the skiff.
There were three passengers with Mr. Murphy in his boat and four passengers with Mr. Gaskins at the time of the collision.
Mr. Murphy was injured in the collision and received medical transport; however, Officer Ingle said Mr. Murphy was treated and released the same day.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been filed and Officer Ingle said the investigation is ongoing.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
