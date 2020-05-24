Board to meet Wednesday
The Carteret County Board of Education will convene for a special meeting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Beaufort Hotel. BOE Chairperson John McLean will call the meeting to order at the front entrance of Beaufort Hotel. The board will immediately enter into closed session for the purpose of discussing confidential personnel matters.
The board members will then proceed to a meeting room to hold the closed session. No action will be taken.
Harker named to board
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Perry Harker of Beaufort as a representative from Education Region 2 to the N.C. Center for the Advancement of Teaching in Cullowhee.
Mr. Harker currently serves as the vice president of Corporate and Community Education at Carteret Community College. He has more than 30 years of experience in the higher education and administration leadership field, including serving as the former chairman of the Carteret County Board of Education.
He also serves on the board of directors for the Carteret County Boys and Girls Club, East Carolina Community Development Inc. and the North Carolina Business Incubation Association.
Agency offers assistance
Trillium is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the N.C. Department of Public Safety to offer payment for non-congregate shelter in motels and hotels to anyone in its service area who has been affected by the novel coronavirus and meets the following criteria:
- Category 1: Isolation Case – those testing positive for COVID-19 who do not require hospitalization but warrant a place to safely quarantine (requires isolation orders, including time period and restrictions).
- Category 2: Quarantine Case – those exposed who do not require hospitalization but who warrant a place to safely quarantine (requires quarantine orders, including time period and restrictions).
- Category 3: Persons needing social distancing as a precautionary measure as determined by public health officials, particularly for high-risk groups such as people over 65 or with certain underlying health conditions. This may include those living in a situation that makes them unable to adhere to social distancing guidance.
Hotel stays, transportation to the hotel and meals or food while staying in a hotel are all available under FEMA Public Assistance. Recipients will need to document receipts and evidence upon approval.
Anyone who believes they may meet the criteria can call Trillium’s housing coordinator at 910-612-2188 for an assessment. There will be a limit for the number of nights that can be reimbursed and a limit to the nightly hotel cost.
For more information, visit trilliumhealthresources.org/news-events-training/coronavirus-information.
