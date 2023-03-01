MOREHEAD CITY - A Beaufort man has been charged with DWI and several other charges, after Morehead City Police say the man's SUV took out fuel pumps at at the Speedway on Arendell St., damaged three other vehicles as well as taking out a nearby fire hydrant.
Morehead City police said the crash happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Morehead City Fire-EMS and Morehead City Police Department responded to the scene and were supported by a Harkers Island Fire Rescue unit near the area.
Two people were transported to Carteret Health Care with minor injuries. No fatalities nor life threatening injuries were reported (luckily). The incident remains under investigation.
William Roberts, Jr. was charged with DWI, careless and reckless driving, speeding, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.
According to police, the 58-year-old Roberts was speeding on Arendell St, when he ran off the right side of the road and then went across a parking lot of Port City Motors, and onto 4th St.
Robert's SUV clipped a van that was stopped for the light on 4th Street, hit the fire hydrant and trees before plowing into the parking lot of the Speedway, according to officers.
