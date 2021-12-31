State contributes funds for planned drainage work to help mitigate flooding near Marshallberg Harbor

MARSHALLBERG — Carteret County and the state Department of Transportation plan to start work as soon as possible on a project to alleviate stormwater flooding at several houses at the end of Marshallberg Road.
State Rep. Pat McElraft, R-Carteret, helped get $250,000 for the project placed in the state’s 2021-23 budget.
Carteret County Commissioner Chris Chadwick said Tuesday it’s one of a number of flood mitigation projects the county intends to do in Down East communities as money becomes available.
In this case, Mr. Chadwick said, the plan is to replace 12- and 24-inch diameter drainage pipes that move stormwater from the land to Marshallberg Harbor with a 36-inch diameter pipe that should move stormwater off the properties faster and more efficiently.
“Some of these properties – three houses, I think – get flooded almost every time there is a hard rain,” he said. “Some of them contacted their (state) representatives. I went down and met with them and the state DOT, and this is what we came up with.”
According to Mr. Chadwick, the new and larger pipe will go under the road and will have a flapper at the end so sea water can’t get in. When the pressure of the stormwater hits the flap, it will open and allow the water to drain into the harbor, as it already does through the smaller pipes.
“We have not received the money from the state yet, but I’ve talked to DOT and they are ready to go when we get the money,” he said.
There also should be enough money left over to clean out some clogged drainage ditches in the area, he said.
NCDOT will do some of the work and the county will do some.
Carteret County planning director Gene Foxworth said in an email Wednesday he appreciates the money for the project.
“This money will be used to alleviate some of the flooding and drainage issues in Marshallberg,” he said. “One of the hotspots is around the harbor, then we plan to move upstream from there. Once the funds are received from the state, we will complete a further evaluation in cooperation with NCDOT and the County Soil and Water Board.”
He added that, “Resiliency and preparing for natural disasters is important to all of our communities. In an effort to assist the citizens of Marshallberg, the state Legislature graciously provided funding to address drainage in an area that has had issues over the years. We look forward to working with our partners at NCDOT and the community on this project.”
Mr. Chadwick also said the county and residents appreciate the efforts of Rep. McElraft to get the money in the budget, which was approved by a bipartisan majority in the state General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.
It’s one of many projects Rep. McElraft got funded for Carteret County, totaling millions of dollars, in the latest state budget.
