BEAUFORT — Each year, often as early as March, Carteret County publishes in the News-Times a long list of liens against delinquent taxpayers in an effort to increase pressure on property owners to pay their bills.
This year, March came and went, it’s the middle of April and the liens have not been published. Meanwhile, towns – some of whom pay the county to collect their property taxes – are engaged in deliberations for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget, and there is some concern among municipal officials. The officials need to know, or at least have a good idea, how much money they will have on hand when the fiscal year starts on July 1.
“This issue is at 3.0 on the Richter Scale right now………it will be a 7.0 quake if the issues are not fixed when next year’s (property) revaluation, which is based on the first full-list-and-measure here in many years, goes into effect,” said one municipal official who asked not to be named.
But Jessica Taylor, the county tax collector, said last week there is no requirement that the list be published at any particular time, except between March 1 and June 30.
“The purpose of the advertisement is so we can utilize foreclosure, which should be the last remedy used,” she said. “There are no provisions that require us to advertise in March. It serves as a date used if you plan on sending taxpayers to foreclose immediately. We plan on using other enforcement actions this year, such as bank attachment and garnishments.”
Taylor said she expects to publish the liens in the newspaper in early May.
“The delinquent notices that are mailed will inform the citizens who have not paid and note the date to pay before advertisement. The advertisement can occur 30 days after the date of the notice,” she added. “It is also important to note the taxpayers that are late are typically the same individuals every year. We have attempted to work with them, and now we are letting them know the advertisement will occur, meaning they are subject to foreclosure. This does not prevent us from using other methods prior to the advertisement.”
Taylor said she doesn’t expect any problems with county or municipal budgets as a result of using those other methods to collect delinquent taxes.
“We have a lot of good tax-paying citizens, and this is just one part of the process of collecting property taxes,” she said. “The tax office gives everyone the chance to pay up before publishing the list in the newspaper. We don't want anyone on the list who should not be on there when it is published.”
In Peletier, one of the towns that pays the county to collect and send the tax revenue to the town, Clerk Bea Cunningham said all is going well.
The town’s 2022-23 budget anticipates $55,000 in property tax revenue for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ends June 30, and so far, the county has submitted $42,600 to the town. That’s about 77 percent of what’s expected.
“We usually get close to what we have in the budget, sometimes a little more,” she said. “I don’t see any problems. It’s about the same as it always is.”
In Cape Carteret, which also pays the county for tax billing and collection, Town Manager Frank Rush said the delay in publishing the liens “is not causing us any great difficulty. We are confident that the county will figure it out and make it right in the end.”
In Emerald Isle, which has the largest property tax base on Bogue Banks, Town Manager Matt Zapp said Monday he the town staff “understands the county staff is working through a comprehensive software conversion. (County Manager) Tommy Burns and his team have kept us informed of their progress and action plans."
“Emerald Isle recently underwent a financial software system conversion on this end,” Zapp added. “We fully understand the challenges firsthand of software conversions/upgrades. Emerald Isle values its relationship with Carteret County and the tax collections department, and we plan to continue our shared services with Carteret County for fiscal year 2023-24.”
The county, Zapp said, “has provided Emerald Isle with estimated tax payments for the current fiscal year’s collections.”
Two of the other towns with very large tax bases, Morehead City and Atlantic Beach, handle their own tax billing and have their own tax collectors.
In Pine Knoll Shores, Manager Brian Kramer said last week he’s concerned but added that Taylor “is doing her best to keep us informed.” He added that he believes “the software change is causing more issues … than initially envisioned.”
The software change to which Kramer referred took place in 2022.
The county bills usually go out in early August but were delayed until late fall because of the change.
The software change included the conversion of data to third-party vendors who also had to make programming changes for the acceptance of credit cards, mortgage escrow payments and the retail lockbox processing of check payments received through the mail.
The deadline to pay 2022 property taxes without interest was Jan. 5, 2023. Taxes paid on or after Jan. 6 were charged a 2% interest penalty for the for the month of January and are charged an additional .75% every month thereafter until the bill is paid in full, including interest and fees.
The tax office usually processes most payments from citizens and third-party vendors in November and December before interest begins to accrue.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
