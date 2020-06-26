BOGUE — Elizabeth Sweeney, town clerk and planning director in one of the county’s smallest towns, has announced her resignation.
Ms. Sweeney has held the clerk’s position in Bogue for about six years and said Thursday her decision to leave has nothing to do with the town or its officials.
“It’s really just for some personal reasons,” she said.
Ms. Sweeney, the town’s only employee, turned in her notice June 15 and said she plans to stay until near the end of July in order to give Mayor Bobby O’Chat and the town council time to hire a replacement. She will also give the new employee some training.
Mayor O’Chat said he hates to see Ms. Sweeney leave.
“It’s a big loss,” he said. “It’s going to be extremely hard to replace someone with her knowledge and the way she handles herself with people.”
He said he’s confident the town will get qualified applicants for the position, however, and will be able to fill the post soon.
“There are a lot of qualified people out there,” he said. “It’s a good job for someone who is maybe retired and wants to work part-time. The only drawback is there aren’t any benefits.
“It does take a good bit of knowledge, but I think we’ll get someone good,” the mayor said.
Former Mayor Ricky Taylor, who worked with Ms. Sweeney for years, called her a “great person and great worker” who has been “very helpful” to the town and said he appreciated her service.
Bogue, which according to U.S. Census data had a population of 708 in 2018, is on Highway 24 between Morehead City and Cape Carteret.
The town hall is off Chimney Branch Road, near its intersection with Highway 24 and is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Ms. Sweeney, who in fiscal year 2019-20 had a council-approved salary of $42,000, said she works far more hours than that, including time spent on planning issues and attending meetings of organizations that have impacts on Bogue.
She said she does not know what the salary will be for her replacement and has not discussed it with the town’s elected officials.
An advertisement for the position appeared in the News-Times and states the job is 15-25 hours per week and requires “experience in office management with high level of confidentiality.”
The full job description and experience requirements are on the town website, bogue-nc.org/, under the “News” tab at the top of the page.
Applications/resumes should be emailed to bogue-town@bizec.rr.com or mailed to 121 Chimney Branch Road, Newport, NC 28570.
