MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College student Ryan Avera of Pine Knoll Shores received a college/postsecondary silver medal in medical math during the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships, held virtually June 14-24.
More than 3,700 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is one of the largest skill competitions in the world.
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical, workplace and personal skills in 107 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions. They included robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.
Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.
Due to the pandemic, contests were conducted locally at schools or industry sites nationwide, with proctors supervising events and judges evaluating the students' work.
More than 1,100 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students. Many winners also received industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships.
The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a talent pipeline for America’s skilled workforce, working to help solve the skills gap.
SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry founded in 1965 to strengthen the nation's skilled workforce.
