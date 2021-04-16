CARTERET COUNTY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency recently announced the availability of $2 million to establish partnerships with organizations to provide outreach and technical assistance to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers.
The funding was made possible by USDA’s new Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative, an effort to distribute resources more broadly and to put greater emphasis on outreach to small and socially disadvantaged producers impacted by the pandemic. The USDA has also reopened the FSA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2, or CFAP 2, signup as part of the initiative. Farmers and ranchers will have at least 60 days to apply or make modifications to existing CFAP 2 applications.
The cooperative agreements will support participation in programs offered by FSA, including those that are part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Interested organizations must submit proposals by Wednesday, May 5.
Outreach and technical assistance cooperative agreements support projects that:
- Increase access and participation of socially disadvantaged applicants in FSA programs and services.
- Improve technical assistance for socially disadvantaged applicants related to county committees focused on urban agriculture, as well as FSA programs.
This funding opportunity is available to nonprofits, federally recognized Native American tribal governments, Native American tribal organizations and public and state-controlled institutions of higher education, including 1890 land grant institutions and 1994 tribal land-grant colleges and universities.
Awards will range from $20,000 to $99,999 for a duration between six months and one year. Applications focusing primarily on CFAP 2 will be expedited. For other proposals, FSA anticipates announcing or notifying successful and unsuccessful applicants by Sunday, June 20 and expects to have federal awards in place by Wednesday, Sept. 1.
For more information, view the cooperative agreement opportunity on grants.gov or visit fsa.usda.gov/cooperativeagreements.
