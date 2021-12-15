Newport mayor, council members reelected Nov. 2 take oaths for new terms

Reelected Newport council members take their oaths of office Thursday in the town hall boardroom during the regular council meeting. From left are town manager Bryan Chadwick, Councilwoman Rhonda Shinn, her husband and Carteret County Commissioner Chuck Shinn, town clerk Kelley Caldwell, Councilman Mark Eadie, his grandson Mark Eadie III, Mr. Eadie’s wife Anita and Mayor Dennis Barber. (Mike Shutak photo)