Newport mayor, council members reelected Nov. 2 take oaths for new terms

NEWPORT — Newport officials and others welcomed several members of the council back for another term in office Thursday, while saying goodbye to a long-standing volunteer.
The Newport Town Council met for its regular meeting Thursday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. During the meeting, Mayor Dennis Barber, Councilman Mark Eadie and Councilman Rhonda Shinn took their oaths of office. The mayor and councilmen were reelected in this year’s municipal contest.
For Ms. Shinn, this will be her first full term in office, as she’d been completing the remainder of the term for her husband, Chuck Shinn, who stepped down to become a Carteret County commissioner.
The council is set to appoint someone to fill the seat of Bob Benedict, who died in the November, in January.
The council also recognized departing planning board and board of adjustment member John Hill, who was stepping down from both after six years of planning service and 13 years of BOA service. Mayor Barber presented Mr. Hill with certificates of appreciation and recognition.
“We’ve had some hurdles to get across,” Mr. Hill said, “but I feel like I’m leaving the board better than when I found it. I didn’t serve for recognition, but because Newport is my home, the town with old-fashioned courtesy.”
After a short reception, the council chose its mayor pro tem. A ballot vote was taken, and Councilman David Heath was chosen unanimously.
In other news at the meeting, the council unanimously tabled discussing building a town dog park until the next regular council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13. The council discussed the dog park proposal at its work session Dec. 6. Board members elected to postpone the discussion to allow the recreational advisory commission to come up with recommendations for potential sites and park designs.
The following also occurred at the Dec. 9 meeting:
- The council unanimously approved the 2022 council meeting schedule, with the amendment the strategic planning workshop would be held bimonthly, starting in February.
- The council unanimously approved the 2022 town officials’ holiday calendar.
- The council unanimously appointed Mr. Eadie and Ms. Shinn as RAC ex-officio members.
- The council unanimously certified the results of the 2021 municipal election.
