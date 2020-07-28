Carteret County adds 4 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — After a dramatic increase of 49 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the Carteret County reported four more confirmed cases Tuesday afternoon, with 139 active cases.
Most of the cases the County Health Department reported Monday originated from an outbreak at Carteret Correctional Center in Newport. Since the health department reported the county’s first known COVID-19 case in March, there have been 283 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, the number of people who have reportedly recovered from COVID-19, 139, is exactly the same as the number of active cases. In addition, five people have died from complications related to COVID-19, with the latest death reported July 15.
No patients are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care for COVID-19, at this time.
To date, the county has tested 4,629 people for COVID-19, with 3,831 negative results, two inconclusive and 512 people waiting on results.
The county provides coronavirus updates by 4 p.m. weekdays on its website at careretcountync.gov. The website also includes a county map showing COVID-19 cases by zip code.
