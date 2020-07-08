NWS forecasts high chance of cyclone formation

NEWPORT — Local meteorologists say there’s a high chance of a tropical cyclone forming by Monday.
The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office issued a briefing Wednesday afternoon. NWS Meteorologist Ryan Ellis said the National Hurricane Center has reported a broad area of low air pressure near the northeastern coast of South Carolina, which has a 70% chance of forming a tropical or subtropical cyclone by Monday,
“For eastern North Carolina, the highest impacts for this system will be in the form of heavy rain and potential minor flooding,” Mr. Ellis said. “This threat will continue through Friday, after which time the forecast has the system tracking to the north, up the eastern seaboard.”
Additional briefings will be issued if needed. More information on local weather conditions, forecasts, watches, warnings and outlooks are available on the website, weather.gov/mhx/tropical, and on the NHC website, nhc.noaa.gov.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.