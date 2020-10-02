County confirms 5 more COVID-19 cases Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported five additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the overall total to 809 confirmed cases since March.
Of the total cases, 100 are reportedly considered active, while 701 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Eight Carteret County residents have died from complications related to COVID-19, including two deaths reported this week.
The county also reports nine patients are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for management of COVID-19 symptoms, an increase of four patients since Thursday.
In addition, the Carteret County public school system has reported four COVID-19 cases connected to school, bringing the total number to 34 as of Friday afternoon. The newest cases were reported Thursday at three schools — one case at Bogue Sound Elementary School, two cases at Beaufort Elementary School and one case at Beaufort Middle School.
Health providers have reportedly conducted 9,041 COVID-19 tests, with 138 test results pending.
Health care providers continue to test individuals suspected of having COVID-19, even those who are not symptomatic. Please contact your medical provider or visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing for testing locations in our area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.