Piedmont Natural Gas to begin pipeline maintenance Tuesday

NEWPORT — Beginning Tuesday, crews with Piedmont Natural Gas will be in the area performing routine pipeline maintenance that may result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses.
The work will occur near 5871 Highway 70 in Newport, near Kurtis Chevrolet. It is expected to happen Tuesday through Tuesday, April 20, barring weather events that may affect the timetable.
The operations involve the use of a flare stack, a large, vertical pipe, that could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame. People in the area may also notice a whistling sound and the smell of natural gas.
According to the company, flare stack operation is a controlled process that will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural gas personnel in cooperation with local fire departments.
Residents are being notified of the work ahead to avoid any undue concern and prevent unnecessary 911 phone calls.
