Consultants to present results of study into future of Morehead Fire Station No. 3

MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council will hold a special meeting beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday to hear the results of a study into future staffing and space needs for Fire Station No. 3.
The meeting will take place in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. and it will also be broadcast live via Zoom. To attend the electronic meeting, contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-6848, ext. 139, by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Representatives from N.C. Fire Chief Consulting, which performed a staffing and apparatus study for the Morehead City Fire/EMS Department, will present results of that study during the special meeting Thursday. Morehead City Fire Chief Jamie Fulk and others with the department will also be present.
The city commissioned the study to examine its options for Fire Station No. 3, which is located at 5293 Highway 70 and serves the western end of town, including much of the surrounding unincorporated areas. The building was severely damaged during Hurricane Florence in 2018, prompting officials to accelerate plans to find a location for a new Fire Station No. 3. The study takes into account future staffing and space needs of the station and will make recommendations for its location and scope.
Currently, Morehead City leases Fire Station No. 3 from Carteret County as part of an agreement with the Wildwood Community Organization that was forged in 2014 when the Wildwood Fire Department merged with MCFD. In November last year, the city entered into an agreement with Wildwood to lease an additional building the organization still owns that’s located behind the main station for $1,300 a month.
The city is using the building, which used to be a Morehead City substation, as extra bay space and crew bunks, but Chief Fulk has said it’s only a temporary solution until the city finds a permanent home for the new station.
