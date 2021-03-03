Peletier board votes to join effort to change sales tax distribution method

PELETIER — Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to become the fifth western Carteret County town to ask county officials to adopt a more mainland-friendly method of dividing up state-shared sales tax revenue.
The 5-0 vote to ask the county to change to a distribution system based on population, not ad valorem tax levy, came during the Peletier Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting in town hall off Highway 58.
Commissioners acted after a presentation in which Mayor Dale Sowers told them the change, if in effect for 2020, would have netted the town $220,309, about 12 times the $18,343 it received.
“We’re growing fast and we’re going to need a lot of things,” Mayor Sowers said. “We need to start thinking about a police force.”
The town has a population of around 750 residents, a property rate of 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation and its entire 2020-21 budget is about $168,000.
However numerous residential subdivisions are under construction, others are planned and, by some estimates, the town’s population could easily double within the next five or six years.
Under the tax-based distribution system, Peletier in 2020 received 0.0624% of the county’s sales tax revenue from the state, the mayor said, but under the per capita system, it would have received 0.7325%.
Peletier joined Newport, Cedar Point and Bogue in officially making the request, and while Cape Carteret commissioners have not voted, Town Manager Zach Steffey has signaled his agreement.
The move, if approved by the county, would come at the expense of the Bogue Banks towns of Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle, Pine Knoll Shores and Indian Beach, as well as mainland Beaufort, all of which have far higher property values and get more sales tax revenue through the tax-based distribution system.
Peletier Mayor Sowers said under the ad valorem system, towns with high land values get more sales tax revenue every time they raise their property tax rates because the levy goes up, and towns like Peletier, that keep tax rates low, get progressively smaller pieces of the county’s sales tax pie.
Carteret County receives sales tax revenue from the state, which distributes its revenues among the 100 counties by the ad valorem method. The county keeps by far the largest chunk, then distributes the rest to towns.
“It’s just not fair at all,” Mayor Sowers told the board. “The rich get richer and the poor boys stay poor boys. We get penalized because our property is not as valuable as theirs.”
Island town officials, counter they need the existing system, which favors them, because they, too, face mounting infrastructure needs as growth continues, both in tourism and in the overall population of the county.
Mayor Sowers said the County Board of Commissioners is set to consider the western towns’ request for change during their Monday, March 15 meeting in Beaufort.
He added he knows it will be “a battle,” but county commissioners should realize the full-time mainland residents “make up the work force” for the island towns.
“It’s a big deal,” he said.
