Hurricane Isaias may reach North Carolina, rip currents likely this weekend

NEWPORT — Hurricane Isaias is still moving toward the U.S. coast and may reach North Carolina early next week.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory for Isaias at 11 a.m. Friday and reported the hurricane is about 365 miles south-southeast of Great Abaco Island and is about 295 miles southeast of Nassau. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving northwest at 16 mph. Isaias has a minimum central barometric pressure of 29.3 inches.
According to the NHC forecast, Isaias may pass over or offshore of eastern North Carolina sometime Monday into early Tuesday and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm sometime between 8 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing at 6 a.m. Friday. According to the briefing, There’s a high risk for rip currents and the potential for dangerous marine conditions in all coastal and nearshore waters. Rip currents are possible as early as Friday afternoon through the early part of next week.
The NWS also said hurricane force winds are possible anywhere in eastern North Carolina late Sunday night through early Tuesday morning. Maximum sustained wind speeds in the Carteret County area are forecast in the 70s.
There’s also the potential for storm surge inundation anywhere along the eastern North Carolina coast late Sunday night through Tuesday morning and the potential for localized heavy rain and flash flooding in eastern North Carolina late Sunday night through Monday night.
Rainfall totals forecast for the area range between 2-4 inches, with the higher totals in the western part of the county. Last but not least, there’s a potential for elevated threats from tornadoes anywhere in eastern North Carolina Sunday night through Monday.
According to the NWS 6 a.m. briefing, confidence in the track forecast for Isaias is medium, while confidence in the intensity forecast is low. Weather service meteorologists said in the briefing the highest risk areas and expected wind speeds may shift, based on track and intensity changes.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity. More information from the NHC is available at its website, nhc.noaa.gov.
