Atlantic Beach firefighters mark 9/11 anniversary

ATLANTIC BEACH — For Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson, honoring the memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11 is personal.
“One of the members of our crew, Tom Smith, lost his father at the Twin Towers on 9/11,” Chief Simpson said Friday morning after leading his crew in a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time the first of two jet planes hit the Twin Towers in New York, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2001.
It began a series of four terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, a number of them first responders.
The two planes that struck the towers were among four hijacked that day by al-Qaeda terrorists. The third plane struck The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., with the fourth crash landing in a rural area of Pennsylvania after passengers and crew members fought to regain control of the plane. All on board the planes died, as well as many in the buildings that were hit.
The event is so important to the Atlantic Beach Fire Department that members of the crew, led by late Chief Adam Snyder, transported a steel beam from the Twin Towers back to their fire department in May 2014, where it now sits as a memorial in front of the firehouse.
Chief Simpson said for 19 years, his department has paused for a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11. Since the beam arrived, the small ceremony is held around the steel.
The rusted beam contains the signatures of members of two Queens, N.Y., fire departments, HAZMAT 1 and Squad 288, which assisted the Atlantic Beach crew during their time in New York when they picked up the 8-foot by 3-foot piece of steel. The beam has become an important part of not only the fire department, but the entire community and beyond, according to Chief Simpson.
“At any given time, we get dozens of people who come up to the beam and place their hands on it,” Chief Simpson said. “Sometimes we look out and there will just be someone laying their hands on it and saying a prayer. Then they quietly walk off.”
He said people began placing small flags and flowers on the beam several years ago.
“We always welcome people to come out and pay their respects,” Chief Simpson said. “We don’t advertise our moment of silence on 9/11, but people are welcome to come and join us if they want.”
He added that because of the beam, the firefighters have made many new friends from across the world.
“We have a lot of visitors in Atlantic Beach, and it seems to just attract people to come up. Many times they just want to talk. We have a lot of people visit here from New York City,” he said. “They love that we have this and they come back year after year. They’ll come up and pray or just have a moment to themselves.”
An unusual visit occurred a few months ago, according to the chief.
“A man from New York City came up and started talking with Tom about a man he knew who was killed on 9/11. He finally mentioned the man’s name, and it was Tom’s father, Kevin Smith. That was pretty amazing,” Chief Simpson said.
The veteran firefighter said he’ll never forget what he was doing the day of the attack, because he was on duty at the fire department with the late Chief Snyder.
“That day we had just found out the first plane struck the Twin Towers and saw the first tower collapse. Then someone ran up to our firehouse screaming their house was on fire. So we had a working house fire at the same time the planes hit the Twin Towers. There was just a lot of shock and uncertainty that day,” he said. “It’s a day I’ll never forget.”
Chief Simpson said the sacrifices of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11 trying to save others solidified his dedication to his profession.
“I was brought up as a junior firefighter member and most of my family was in firefighting. I was taught it was a life’s calling,” he said.
“I was also taught we always place the safety of others before ourselves. On 9/11, those people exemplified that. When those people went into those buildings that day, they knew what was ahead of them, but it didn’t stop them. They went in anyhow. Their actions that day are an example of what first responders do. They risk their lives for others everyday, and sometimes that means paying the ultimate sacrifice.”
All government buildings were ordered to fly flags Friday at half-staff in memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11.
On Saturday, the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge No. 1710, The Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Pet Adoption & Welfare Society of Carteret will sponsor their annual 9/11 Memorial Ride for those who lost their lives on 9/11, as well as first responders who continue to serve and wounded warriors.
Registration for the ride will begin at 9 a.m. at the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge in Morehead City, with the ride starting at noon. There will be a special parachute jump with the American flag at 11 a.m., followed by a flag ceremony to start the event.
