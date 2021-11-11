Newport officials to pursue basketball court improvements, explore interest in dog park

NEWPORT — The Newport Town Council is interested in pursuing improvements to local recreational facilities, as well as creating new ones.
The council met for a work session Monday evening in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard and the council discussed several items, including a $9,500 proposed budget amendment to fund the repair and resurface of the basketball court at Newport Community Park.
The council has received some money to help with the repairs already. Shortway Brewing Co. and Bread & Barley Church donated $5,000 – some of which has already been used to purchase benches and a bike rack – to the council at its Oct. 14 business meeting to fund the project. TV actor Pearce Joza also donated $1,000. Appropriations will fund the remainder of the court project.
Councilman Danny Fornes said at Monday’s work session he’s looked over the latest draft contract with Calico Racquet Courts and, “I’m good with it.”
He went over the specifics of the work proposed, which includes acid washing and power washing the court.
“It is an improvement,” Mr. Fornes said, “but aesthetics is the majority of it. The next step is to take up the whole thing.”
Mr. Fornes said he was particularly concerned with addressing any abrupt changes in elevation on the court, which could prove a tripping hazard.
The council is scheduled to take up the budget amendment again Wednesday at its regular business meeting.
Council members are also looking at more recreational infrastructure, such as a dog park on town property.
Parks and recreation director Kathy Jo Buttery said at Monday’s work session Newport resident Linda Smith, who first suggested the dog park, has done some research to identify several grants the town could pursue to fund such a project. Ms. Buttery went on to say some of the companies and organizations offering the grants want communities to hold fundraisers in order to show community interest in a dog park.
In other news at Monday’s work session, the council expressed support for pursuing an employee pay study that includes career paths for the town’s various departments and a five-year pay plan. The council is scheduled to take action Wednesday on a $13,600 budget amendment to fund the proposed pay plan and position classification study.
Councilman Mark Eadie questioned Monday if they could reduce the cost of the pay plan by doing some of the work in-house. However, Councilman David Heath said he wanted the N.C. League of Municipalities and the Management and Personnel Services Group of North Carolina to provide them with “a complete package,” including studying the tax base.
“I want them to understand our limitations so we don’t get an unrealistic recommendation,” Mr. Heath said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
