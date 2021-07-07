Supply drive underway for county animal shelter

MOREHEAD CITY — As residents enjoy summer weather with their pets, a group of county animal lovers wants to make sure homeless pets at the animal shelter are not forgotten.
Ruth Jones, along with Sea Paws, a local pet supply business in Morehead City, are collecting pet supplies for the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport as part of Paws in July.
“Somebody has to help the shelter animals,” Ms. Jones said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “We’re doing a mass collection drive for the shelter pets through the end of July, kind of like a Christmas in July for animals. We’re hoping for a lot of donations now that people are out and about again.”
People are invited to drop off pet food, non-clumping cat litter, pet toys and other items at Sea Paws, 412-C Evans St., Morehead City, during business hours. Items can be dropped off 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day but Tuesday and Sunday, when the business is closed.
The group has set up a palm tree, along with a photo collage of shelter animals, where donors can leave their items. Ms. Jones said donations will be transported to the shelter the end of July or first of August.
Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter assistant manager Casandra Tupaj said food and supplies are needed and she appreciated the group’s support.
“We definitely appreciate their efforts for the animals,” Ms. Tupaj said. “It helps us care for the animals and the toys gives them something to do.”
Ms. Tupaj said items that are welcome include Purina Kitten Chow, Purina Cat Chow, Purina Dog Chow, Purina Puppy Chow, non-clumping cat litter, pet toys (no rawhide bones) and cleaning supplies, especially bleach and laundry detergent.
Ms. Jones started the supply drive several years ago in memory of a beloved dog she owned that had been a rescue. She and Sea Paws conduct collection drives twice a year, one in December, called Santa Paws, and one in July.
The July drive is held in memory of a greyhound, Earl, that was owned by Sea Paws store owners Jeff and Sarah Vaughn.
“Earl was a rescue and the first one we ever owned,” Ms. Vaughn said Thursday.
Another reason Ms. Vaughn likes to participate in the supply drive is because she used to serve on the board of directors for an animal shelter in Greensboro.
“It’s a different type of job, and a tough one, when you work at an animal shelter,” she said. “Our humane society does such a good job at matching an animal with a pet parent, so if there’s anything we can do to help them with food and supplies it makes a tough job easier.”
Ms. Vaughn emphasized those donating supplies are welcome to purchase them from anywhere.
“They don’t have to purchase them here. We are just a drop-off site,” she said. “We just want to help provide anything they can use to keep the animals healthy and happy until they find a home.”
For more information about the supply drive, call the store at 252-648-8522.
For more information about adopting pets from the shelter, call 252-247-7744.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.