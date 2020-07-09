Editor's note: This article was updated at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, with more information.
BEAUFORT — DeAnne Rosen, who resigned July 2 as principal of the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School, has been named the new curriculum coordinator at Tiller School, a charter school in Beaufort.
Ms. Rosen will begin her new position Monday, July 20, according to Tiller School Board of Directors President Mark Wise.
Mr. Wise said Thursday the school, which serves grades kindergarten through five, recently created the new curriculum coordinator position.
“We’re very excited to have Ms. Rosen at our school and believe she will bring a wealth of experience,” he said.
Mr. Wise did not say what Ms. Rosen’s starting salary would be and declined to provide the information by presstime, saying it would be provided at a later time.
He said the school is expecting to enroll between 204 and 206 students for 2020-21 academic year.
According to a press release issued late Wednesday about Ms. Rosen’s hire, the curriculum coordinator “will help with the implementation of standardized testing for students, guide teachers and staff on professional development, and will assist with implementation of school wide activities.”
Ms. Rosen, in an email Thursday morning, said she was looking forward to working at the charter school.
“It is with great enthusiasm that I accept the position of Curriculum Coordinator at Tiller School,” she said. “I’m excited to be part of a team devoted to making significant impact and creating, unique, innovative educational opportunities for students and families. I look forward to being a partner in the collaboration of community Tiller School has established.”
Tiller School Executive Director Kelly Riley said after an extensive search for the right person, she believed Ms. Rosen was the correct fit for the job.
“I am so excited to have Ms. Dee join Tiller School,” Ms. Riley said in the press release. “Her energy and expertise will continue Tiller’s commitment to implement an educational plan that meets the needs of all of our students and builds strong partnerships with our families and the entire community.”
As Ms. Rosen begins her new post, the search continues for her replacement at MaST, which meets on the campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City.
Ms. Rosen earned her Masters of School Administration and received her curriculum specialist certification from East Carolina University.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(1) comment
Would not comment on salary. Is this another new created overpaid position in Carteret County?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.