NEWPORT — County strawberry fields are open for picking, and farmers say consumers will find good quality fruit with a slightly higher price tag this year due to inflation.
“We didn’t want to raise prices, but we had to a little bit in order to stay in business,” Alan Willis, co-owner of Willis Farms in Newport said Monday.
He and other farmers pointed to the increased cost of fertilizer, chemicals, labor, fuel, shipping, seed plants and more.
“There will probably be a small price increase on all produce this year,” he said. “We’re trying to keep the cost down as much as we can.”
Joe Merrell, owner of Merrell Farms in Beaufort, like Mr. Willis, said he didn’t want to raise prices, but he had no choice.
“We raised our prices 25 cents per pound,” Mr. Merrell said. “Fertilizer has gone up about 50%. Fuel costs have gone up. It’s a cascading effect. The seed price has gone through the roof.”
Mr. Merrell added that consumers may see strawberry prices go up again next year.
“I got the order form for next year’s strawberry plants, and it’s already gone up,” he said.
Sherry Garner, co-owner of Garner Farms in Newport, said their farm, too, was forced to increase prices this year.
“Everything has gone up this year, from gas prices to the containers for the berries,” she said. “We already know the prices have gone up for strawberry plants for next year.”
The cost of strawberries at Willis Farms, as well as at Merrell Farms and Garner Farms is $2.75 per pound for pick-your-own or $3.50 per pound if the farm picks.
Those picking Wednesday at Willis Farms didn’t seem to mind the increase in berry prices.
“They’re big, they’re ripe and they’re ready,” Buddy Culbreth of Newport said.
He added that he prefers to pick his own berries.
“You get to choose which ones you want,” he said. “Sometimes I bring a pair of scissors so I can cut the stems longer to dip the berries in chocolate.”
Helen Justiss of Jacksonville, a native of the Philippines, said picking her own strawberries reminded her of her father’s farm in the Philippines.
“It feels like home,” she said. “These are beautiful berries.”
Due to the cooler evening temperatures, county farmers are hoping for a longer strawberry season.
“The cool weather is slowing the crop development down, but we’re getting a better-quality berry,” Mr. Willis said. “The season could go into late May or early June.”
Mr. Merrell, too, said the cooler, dryer weather has created a good quality berry.
“They’re good, but there’s not as many as last year,” he said. “I think the season may last a little longer.”
Ms. Garner agreed.
“We usually peak at Mother’s Day, but I believe it’s going to continue longer this year,” she said. “We’ve been picking for four weeks, and there’s been steady strawberries, but we have had to close down the field a few times to let more berries ripen. They’re big berries, and there’s a good assortment.”
Mr. Willis and Mr. Merrell said they, too, have had to periodically close their fields to allow more berries to ripen when the fields have been picked over.
