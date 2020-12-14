BEAUFORT — Town officials said Circle Drive in Beaufort will be closed Tuesday for a water main repair.
The closure begins at 8 a.m., according to a notice, and the water will shut off in the area while work is completed. The anticipated outage time is four hours.
