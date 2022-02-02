NC Sea Grant, Coastal Reserve seek applications for research fellowship

MOREHEAD CITY — Local grad students and others have an opportunity to apply for a research fellowship with N.C. Sea Grant and the N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve.
Sea Grant, an N.C. State University-based program with an office in Morehead City at the NCSU Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, announced Friday it and the N.C. Coastal Reserve are accepting applications for the 2022 N.C. Coastal Research Fellowship. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, March 4.
Grad students based in North Carolina have the opportunity to conduct research within one or more of the 10 sites that constitute the coastal reserve. Using the reserve sites as a research platform, the new fellow will conduct hypothesis-based research that addresses coastal management issues in one or more of the following areas:
· Direct and indirect impacts of dredging and spoil management.
· Sources and impacts of emerging contaminants, plastics and marine debris.
· Impact of invasive species on coastal ecosystems.
· Evaluation of habitat restoration practices and/or shoreline stabilization approaches.
· Effects of water quality on reserve flora, fauna and/or habitats.
· Evaluation of wetland carbon stocks and assessment of soil and flora properties driving spatial variability.
· Development and application of innovative technologies to enhance research and monitoring in coastal systems.
NCSG deputy director Dr. John Fear said he “looks forward to reading all the excellent applications from our universities’ main campuses and students at coastal labs.”
“This fellowship program, entering its second decade of service to North Carolina graduate students, is looking to continue its strong track record of student training and research results for the Reserve System,” Dr. Fear said.
NCSG and the N.C. Coastal Reserve strongly encourage proposals from grad students at historically black colleges and universities, minority serving institutions and/or from traditionally underserved and underrepresented communities, as well as from graduate students who can demonstrate how their work and related outreach will benefit underserved and underrepresented communities.
N.C. Sea Grant and the N.C. Coastal Reserve anticipate awarding one fellowship for $10,000. All work must take place between Tuesday, April 1 through Friday, March 31, 2023.
More information is available on line at the website ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/ncsg_reserve_fellowship.
