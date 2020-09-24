Cedar Point board OKs warehouse, retail space

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night unanimously approved the site plan for a commercial development on Bell Street.
The vote came during the Cedar Point commission’s monthly meeting, conducted on Zoom.
Buddy Guthrie, former mayor, plans to build a combination warehouse-retail space on the property, which is behind his existing business, Sound Furniture and Appliance on Highway 24.
Although one adjacent resident initially voiced concern about the project, he withdrew his objections after talking to the developer’s representative, survey Alan Bell, last month.
That resident, Matt Hawkins, now plans to build a fence on his own property to provide a buffer between it and the planned new building. A vegetative buffer is already required between his residential property and the B-3 (general business) district property on which Mr. Guthrie plans to construct his new building. Mr. Hawkins will pay for his fence, while Mr. Guthrie is responsible for the expense and planting of the vegetative buffer.
Mr. Guthrie has said he mostly needs the building for storage, but the town’s B-3 district requires retail space if storage space is constructed. Tuesday night, Mr. Hawkins said he understood the plan and was OK with it.
Commissioner John Nash said he was “very supportive of the effort” and made the motion to approve the site plan.
Town Administrator David Rief added that the plan presented by Mr. Bell “appears to be in conformity with all of our ordinances,” including the vegetive buffer requirement.
