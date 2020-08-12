Full Gospel Businessmen
The Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cox’s Restaurant in Morehead City. The speaker will be Pastor Nelson Hopkins of Impact Church in Morehead City.
Parkview Baptist
In conjunction with Farmers to Families, Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City is holding a food distribution beginning at 2:30 p.m. each Wednesday for the next three weeks in the parking lot for families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Food boxes will include sandwich meat, milk and cheese.
