MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College trustees approved a one-time $8,000 bonus for CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini after a presidential review Tuesday night, April 12 at the end of the board’s regular meeting.
After a closed session to conduct the annual presidential review, the board reconvened in open session and approved the bonus.
The board also approved a new revised five-year contract to take effect July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027. Her original contract was for June 1, 2020, until May 31, 2025.
Dr. Mancini’s current salary is $175,000. Her salary includes $142,039 in state funds and $32,961 in county funds.
Her revised contract also clarifies the process that allows her to receive state salary increases.
“The original contract stipulated the president’s total compensation and did not outline a clear process for state-directed salary increases,” Dr. Mancini said in an email Wednesday. “The contract was amended to clarify that process, allowing for state-directed increases.”
During the meeting, CCC Chairman Melodie Darden said, “I am grateful to Dr. Mancini for her ability to form strong partnerships in the community.”
CCC trustee Mike Curtis, who was chairman of the board when Dr. Mancini was promoted from the college’s vice president to president in April 2020, said, “I am very proud of you as president.”
Dr. Mancini thanked the board for their vote of confidence.
Trustees also honored Mr. Curtis, whose second four-year term on the board expires June 30. Mr. Curtis has opted to not seek reappointment.
Ms. Darden said, “I want to thank Mike Curtis for his contributions to the college and for his steady leadership during hurricanes and a pandemic.”
Mr. Curtis thanked the board and college staff and encouraged them to continue to do what is best for the college and community.
“If you see something that could truly be in the best interest of the college, do it,” he said.
In other action, the board:
Received a $1,000 donation from the Carteret County Master Gardener Association to create an annual horticulture scholarship.
Received a $500 donation from the Carteret County Homebuilders Association to purchase uniforms for SkillsUSA participants.
Recognized CCC radiography student Sarah Bennett for outstanding performance during her recent internship.
Introduced Lewis Stroud as the new dean of student services for the college.
Introduced Nancy VanDoren as the new registrar of the college’s Corporate and Continuing Education division.
Heard the first reading of a revised adverse weather policy that adds other catastrophic events to include pandemic, large scale fire, large scale chemical spill and cyber intrusion to the policy.
