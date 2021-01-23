Cedar Point board OKs special-use permit for proposed Carteret Health Care facility

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Thursday night unanimously approved a special-use permit to allow Morehead City-based hospital Carteret Health Care to build a medical clinic and lab off Highway 24.
The 4-0 vote came during the board’s work session and was conducted on Zoom.
Mayor Scott Hatsell, who only votes to break ties, praised town staff and the hospital team for bringing the major development close to fruition.
“It doesn’t always work this way,” he said. “We’ve all worked on this project. I think it’s a good project.”
There are two more steps to go before the facility can become a reality. First, the board must approve an amendment to the planned unit development for the Villas of Magens Bay residential development in which the hospital has an option to buy land.
Commissioners will vote on that amendment during their regular meeting Tuesday, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Eventually, the board will also need to approve the commercial site plan for the entire project.
The hospital wants to build a three-story, 30,000-square-foot facility on the north side of Lighthouse Lane. The plan shows about 60% of the more than 150 parking spaces on the south side of that street, near its intersection with Currituck Drive.
The heavily wooded tract fronts the highway, and the plan shows at least a 40-foot wide vegetated buffer at the back of property, separating it from area residences. Three of the six parcels in the Villas of Magens Bay subdivision were long ago developed with multifamily buildings under the PUD, but the owners have been unable to sell the three parcels the hospital plans to buy. The underlying zoning district is B-1 (general business) district.
The property is owned by William Campbell of Emerald Isle, who submitted the application for the special-use permit, which states the medical clinic will have four to six primary and specialty care providers, medical offices, a diagnostic lab and imaging and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Before the vote, hospital officials agreed to conditions intended to keep patients and others at the facility from using Lighthouse Lane as a thoroughfare.
The board also adopted findings of fact certifying the development will conform to the character of the neighborhood; that adequate measures will be taken to provide ingress and egress designed as to minimize traffic hazards and traffic congestions on public roads; that adequate utilities are available; that the proposed use will not be noxious or offensive; and that the use will not impede the orderly development and improvement of surrounding property.
Mayor Pro Tem Pam Castellano made the motion to approve the permit.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
