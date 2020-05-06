MOREHEAD CITY — A vehicle fire Wednesday morning at 70 West Marina is under investigation.
The Morehead City Fire/EMS Department received multiple reports 2 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle fire at the marina, located on Arendell Street. Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Dykeman Baily said first responders arrived on the scene to find a Ford pickup truck “fully involved,” meaning the truck was completely engulfed in flames.
“There was a boat on a trailer close by,” Assistant Chief Baily said, “the fire heavily damaged the boat as well.”
Firefighters got the fire under control within 10 minutes of arrival. No fatalities or injuries resulted from the fire.
Assistant Chief Baily said the truck was a service vehicle that belonged to the marina. He also said that between the truck and to the boat, he estimates the total damage at about $45,000.
Assistant Chief Baily said while he’s not the person who makes the final determination, he suspects the truck will be totaled by the insurance provider, and the boat will “likely” also be totaled.
Assistant Chief Baily said as of Wednesday afternoon, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“We’ve not been able to determine the exact cause (yet),” he said,” but we’re leaning towards a technical issue with the vehicle.”
The assistant chief said while the department isn’t ruling out arson as a potential cause, he said he thinks the odds are “less than 50%.”
