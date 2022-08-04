The Carteret County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday morning that missing boater Jonathan Hess was found unharmed in Rodanthe.
Hess had issues with his vessel and was unable to promptly return to the dock in South River where his vehicle was located.
The missing person alert was issued Wednesday after Hess failed to come back to the boat ramp and was unable to be contacted via cell phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.