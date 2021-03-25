NCDOT plans ‘resiliency’ work along section of Highway 24 in Cedar Point

CEDAR POINT — The N.C. Department of Transportation is planning a project to try to reduce erosion of the White Oak River shoreline along a stretch of the northern side of Highway 24 in western Cedar Point.
During the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting Tuesday in town hall, Town Manager David Rief said NCDOT has asked the town to donate a couple of small, unbuildable tracts along the river to help the artificial reef “resilience” project in an area where erosion has threatened the road and caused sidewalks to sink several times.
Although the narrow, town-owned properties have little value, Mr. Rief said he’d suggested instead of simply donating the property, NCDOT swap some of its property elsewhere along the highway for the town properties.
“DOT plans to just condemn them if we don’t donate,” Mr. Rief told commissioners, but added that NCDOT officials are at least looking at the swap.
If the effort works out, the manager said there still wouldn’t be much the town could do with the NCDOT-owned properties, maybe install a picnic table or a gazebo.
NCDOT needs the town properties to get access to the water.
The current sidewalk problem is a sinkhole near the intersection of Highway 24 and Hazel Willis Lane. NCDOT has not taken responsibility for the issue, Mr. Rief added.
Cedar Point has had problems with washouts from heavy rains undermining and buckling another section of sidewalk farther west along Highway 24 and has had difficulty getting NCDOT to help. The town has spent its own money to repair the sidewalk.
Commissioners agreed by consensus Tuesday night to continue to seek a property swap to get some useful land.
“It is a benefit to us for them to do this,” Mayor Scott Hatsell said.
Also during the meeting, commissioners voted 3-0 to rezone a 0.82-acre lot at 512 Highway 24 from residential to business. Commissioner Gary Bray was absent for the vote.
The applicant, Nicki Sirmans, purchased the property at the intersection with Bud’s Lane, on the south side of the highway, from former Town Commissioner David Winberry, who is current Commissioner Frankie Winberry’s uncle. Frankie Winberry asked Tuesday if he should be recused from voting, but Mr. Rief said there was no reason to do so because his family no longer has financial interest in the property.
In his presentation at a previous commission meeting, when the required public hearing on the rezoning was held, Mr. Rief said the rezoning use would comply with the town’s comprehensive plan, which calls for mostly commercial development along Highway 24
Ms. Sirmans has said she plans to turn the house on the property into a kitchen and bathroom sales showroom and would also carry “upper-end furniture” if the business is successful and expands.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
