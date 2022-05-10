MOREHEAD CITY — Local governments in Carteret County and beyond have an opportunity to apply to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality for coastal storm damage mitigation projects.
The DEQ announced Tuesday it’s accepting project applications from local governments for funding for coastal storm damage mitigation projects. The N.C. General Assembly has allocated $18 million to the DEQ’s Division of Water Resources Coastal Storm Mitigation Fund. These funds may be used for costs associated with beach nourishment, artificial dunes and other projects to mitigate or remediate coastal storm damage to ocean beaches and dune systems in North Carolina.
“The funds must be cost-shared with non-state dollars on a basis of at least one non-state dollar for every one dollar from the (state) fund,” the DEQ said in its May 10 announcement.
DEQ is accepting applications through Friday, July 8. All applications will be evaluated to determine if the proposed beach nourishment or dune project meet the minimum requirements and will be ranked according to the following criteria:
Environmental benefits.
Social benefits.
Economic benefits.
Life of the project.
Financial resources.
Project efficiency.
More information on application criteria is available at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-resources/water-resources-grants/water-resources-development-grant-program.
