CAPE CARTERET — Rebecca Drohan, White Oak waterkeeper for Coastal Carolina Riverwatch, is leaving that position at the end of July.
In an email Tuesday, Ms. Drohan said she has enjoyed serving in the position but is leaving to further her education.
“I am looking forward to expanding my horizons by exploring new fields of work and using what I have learned from this experience to grow as an advocate for change,” she said Tuesday. “Working for CCRW has been the most rewarding chapter of my life thus far. It has been an honor to serve our waterways alongside all of you, and I could not have asked for a better colleague and mentor than Executive Director Lisa Rider.”
Ms. Drohan has served in the position for four years.
“We have accomplished so much through grassroots community action,” she said. “We have worked collaboratively with East Coast advocates to achieve a moratorium on offshore drilling, reinvigorated our Pure Farms, Pure Waters program, developed a targeted CAFO monitoring program, certified 30 Ocean Friendly Establishments, greatly increased our network of partners, connected our community to sustainable food alternatives, impeded irresponsible coastal development, removed over 20,000 pounds of marine debris and developed meaningful relationships with our fishing community.
“I believe there is a very noticeable increase in our community’s environmental awareness and engagement due to CCRW’s efforts and support from water quality advocates,” she added.
“None of this work would be possible without a strong cohort of volunteers, members and supporters. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to each of you for your part in these achievements.”
Ms. Drohan said she will forever be an avid supporter of CCRW.
CCRW, based in Morehead City, serves a total area of 320 miles of rivers and streams, 140,104 acres of estuaries and 129 miles of coastline.
Its mission is to protect and enhance the waters, land and communities of eastern North Carolina through strong advocacy, education, watershed monitoring, supporting environmental policy and promoting citizen stewardship.
