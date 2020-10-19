Cape Carteret upgrades capability for street repairs

CAPE CARTERET — The town public works department now has an asphalt pot, which will make it easier to fill potholes in streets and make other road repairs.
Cape Carteret Town Manager Zach Steffey announced the new addition to the department’s arsenal Oct. 12 during the town commission’s monthly meeting, conducted via GoToMeeting.
Mr. Steffey said the department recently used the equipment for repairs on Lejeune Road and Bogue Sound Drive, the latter of which washed out and resulted in an exposed watermain during a heavy rainstorm in June. The owner of the line, West Carteret Water Corp., permanently repaired and reburied the line recently, and public works put the finishing touches on the street with a new surface of asphalt.
The town, Mr. Steffey said, is going to make more of an effort to fix small potholes and road cracks before they become major problems.
Residents have been clamoring for street repairs, and the town has a “pothole report” feature on its website to notify the town of problems.
In addition to fixing potholes, Cape Carteret is planning a fall street resurfacing project and is seeking bids, which are due Friday, Oct. 30.
Portions of Anita Forte Drive, Sutton Drive, Star Hill Drive, Manatee Street and Dolphin Street are scheduled for improvement.
