Islander Drive project underway

EMERALD ISLE — After more than a year of planning and several delays, work has started on a $750,000 Islander Drive redevelopment project.
Town Manager Matt Zapp said Monday reconstruction of the road is underway, and should be complete before Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 25 and the unofficial kick-off to the summer tourism season.
According to the manager, the cost of the joint project with private developer A-Team Enterprises of Morehead City is about $750,000.
“New curbing, parking spaces, sidewalks, roadway and underground electric service are underway,” Mr. Zapp said, and although the schedule to finish by Memorial Day is tight, he believes it’s achievable, weather-permitting.
Town commissioners approved contracts for the work earlier this year. In February, the board approved the low bid of $398,425 from Thomas Simpson Construction Co. for much of the work. The board previously entered into an agreement with Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative to bury all of the electric lines in the project area, which includes Louise Avenue, at a cost of $150,000.
A-Team is paying $50,000 of that $150,000 because about a third of the utility line burial work is property it bought from the town in April 2018. The 1.85-acre tract had been the site of a privately owned go-cart track and a bumper boat facility, but had been abandoned for some time when the town bought the land with the idea of finding a private partner to build and operate an events center.
The town sold the land in an auction to A-Team after residents objected.
On its property, A-Team plans to build a multi-building, multi-million-dollar mixed-use project that will have retail space on the ground level and second-floor residential units.
Additional money for redevelopment is coming from a $100,000 state economic development grant the town obtained during the planning for the events center.
All of the work had been scheduled to start in early 2019, but was delayed because of Hurricane Florence. Then, the project was delayed again because of bid submission problems and because starting in March would have interfered with the town’s St. Patrick’s Festival and the Emerald Isle Marathon.
Both of the events were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
There had been some thought by town officials the whole project would have to be delayed until after tourism season ended, but the virus threat that resulted in the cancellation of events and reduction in visitors to town made this a good time to start the work.
“COVID-19 has been devastating on so many levels,” Mr. Zapp said, but “decreased spring traffic has allowed the town to work on essential infrastructure.”
The idea behind the long-planned joint project is to revitalize the Islander Drive area, which once was a hub of the town but in recent years has fallen into disrepair.
In addition to the Islander Drive work, the town is seeking bids, due by next Monday, to demolish and replace the beach access walkway at the Western Ocean Regional Access. It was severely damaged by Hurricane Florence, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay for the work.
Mr. Zapp said the road improvements, additional parking spaces, new lights and burial of the utility lines will be a “major upgrade” for the area.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
