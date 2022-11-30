SMYRNA — Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor announced Tuesday that Reba Lewis, current assistant principal at Broad Creek Middle School, will be the new principal of Down East Middle and Smyrna Elementary Schools.
Lewis will replace current principal, Rolanda Golden, who is retiring effective Jan. 1. Lewis will begin her new position Dec. 12.
“We are excited to have Ms. Lewis serve as principal of Down East Middle and Smyrna Elementary Schools,” Paylor said in a press release issued Tuesday. “She is a strong instructional leader who is invested in the community, and she will do an excellent job as principal.”
Lewis said she was excited about her new position.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead Smyrna Elementary School and Down East Middle School,” she said. “I am honored to serve this community, as it is near and dear to my heart with roots Down East. This is also a unique opportunity to bring my love of elementary and middle school together. I cannot wait to meet this fantastic team of staff, students and families in the coming weeks.”
Lewis holds a Master of School Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education (with a minor and certification in English as a second language) from UNC-Wilmington. A former NC Teaching Fellow and Principal Fellow, Lewis has served as an assistant principal at Broad Creek Middle School since December 2021.
She served as dean of students at Beaufort Middle School from August to December 2021. She was principal at Harkers Island Elementary School from March 2016 until June 2017. She then served at DEMS from July 2017 to the present.
She started her career in Carteret County in 1988. Lewis has also held previous elementary teaching positions in Havelock and Wilmington.
